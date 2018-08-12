Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.