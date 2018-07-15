SELINSGROVE — Derek Locke looked unbeatable Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Locke won his first sprint car race of the season in convincing fashion. Bryan Bernheisel, likewise, won the late model race by a large margin.
Ryan Zook took The Collier Paving roadrunner 20 and Kyle Bachman won the pro stock race.
Locke got by Mallie Schuster off the fourth turn to take the lead in the sprint car feature. Kyle Reinhardt, Chad Layton and Davie Franek rounded out the top five.
Locke — a third generation driver — drove to an almost three-second lead, while Reinhardt and Schuster battled for second.
Late in the race, Layton began a charge, taking over third with Franek following into fourth a lap later, while Jason Shultz took fifth.
Locke was unchallenged the rest of the way taking his first win of the season over Layton, Franek, Schultz and Schuster. The race went without a caution.
“It was weird starting in the front and getting the lead early,” Locke said. “We usually start further back because of the points. I had to move around trying to look for a better way around. I have some really good guys, pushing me to get better and I think we are a threat to win any race. I’m tired of finishing second.”
Locke was joined in victory lane by his family and was presented with the checkered flag by his grandfather — Fred Locke — who began his racing career in the 1950’s.
“He’s as good as his dad and his grandad,” Fred Locke said. “We’ve been fortunate to have won many of these checkered flags through the years.”
Reinhardt and Shultz took the sprint car heats.
After a pileup at the start of the late-model feature, Meade Hahn took the feature lead followed by Jim Yoder, Kenny Trevitz, Randy Christine and Hayes Mattern.
Disaster struck early for Gene Knaub, currently second in points, as he had to pull from the speedway.
Yoder was dogging the back of Hahn when he slowed and brought out the caution on lap seven handing the runner up spot to Trevitz.
Trevitz used the restart to overtake Hahn but his lead was short lived as Bernheisel swept around the outside of turn two for the lead. At the other end of the speedway, Bernheisel went low for the lead.
“Hahn and Trevitz both had good cars,” Bernheisel said. “Meade just slipped high and I saw an opening and got the lead. I really love to race here. You can go high or low and its a lot of fun.”
Bernheisel, checked out as Hahn and Trevitz battled for second. Brett Schadel made a late-race charge taking over fourth on lap 17 and quickly closed on Trevitz.
Schadel, a former state wrestling champion, got by Trevitz on lap 22 and then slide by Hahn for second.
Bernheisel won by 5.311 seconds over Schadel, Trevitz, Meade Hahn and Randy Christine.
Bernheisel and Christine, won late model heats
AJ Hoffman rocketed into the lead of the pro stock feature followed by Bachman, Tommy Slanker, Brad Mitch and Brandon Moser.
Bachman pressured Hoffman and as the pair crossed under the flag stand ending lap nine, Bachman was just able to nose into the lead.
Bachman went the rest of the distance winning over Hoffman, Mitch, Slanker and Moser. It was his third win of the season.
Shaun Lawton and Bachman won the pro stock heats.
