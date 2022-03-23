STATE COLLEGE — Fifteen Penn State football draft hopefuls will have the chance to impress NFL scouts today during Penn State’s first full pro day in three seasons.
The program in 2020 canceled the annual talent showcase because of the coronavirus. Last year, attendance was limited because of the global pandemic.
However, a semblance of normalcy will return to Holuba Hall today just weeks before the upcoming NFL draft.
Penn State, under recently retired strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt, gained a league-wide reputation for producing notable numbers at the combine and pro day.
Last year, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Odafe Oweh captured the attention of many after posting 40-yard dash times of 4.39 and 4.36, respectively. While Parsons was already on the radar of many NFL teams, Oweh’s stellar pro day showing, in part, boosted his draft stock as the Baltimore Ravens selected him as the 31st overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.
This year’s event will undoubtedly do the same for a couple of Nittany Lions
Here are three players who could benefit from a stellar pro day, which begins at 10:45 a.m.:
Jesse Luketa, linebacker/defensive end
Luketa transitioned from his full-time role at linebacker to that of a hybrid linebacker/defensive last season. Luketa received widespread praise during January’s Senior Bowl after impressing during practices and the actual game. His combine appearance was hindered after he suffered an injury during his second 40-yard dash attempt.
Barring another untimely injury, Luketa can go a long way in adding to his resume on Thursday with impressive numbers.
Rasheed Walker, offensive line
Entering the 2021 season, perhaps no Nittany Lion received as much pre-draft love as Walker as several publications listed him as the team’s highest-rated prospect.
Some of that buzz was tempered during the season as Penn State’s ground game remained non-existent and questions persisted about the Nittany Lions’ offensive front.
Walker missed part of the back end of the season — including the Outback Bowl — and the combine with an injury. A strong pro day showing by Walker could reignite some of that early-round draft buzz he garnered entering 2021.
3. Tariq Castro-Fields, cornerback
Like Walker, Castro-Fields’ 2021 season was hampered by injury. He sustained other injuries during the 2019 and 2020 seasons that caused him to miss time. When healthy, Castro-Fields thrived for a formidable Nittany Lions’ passing defense, but the aforementioned injuries thwarted sustainable momentum.
Castro-Fields helped his professional ambitions by posting a 4.38 40-yard dash during the combine. He’ll have a chance to further grab the attention of NFL scouts on Thursday.
Penn State 2022 pro day participants:
- Jaquan Brisker, safety
- Ellis Brooks, linebacker
- Tariq Castro-Fields, cornerback
- Max Chizmar, linebacker
- Jahan Dotson, wide receiver
- Arnold Ebiketie, defensive end
- Drew Hartlaub, safety
- Vlad Hilling, kicker
- Jesse Luketa, linebacker/defensive end
- Brandon Smith, linebacker
- Jordan Stout, kicker/punter
- Derrick Tangelo, defensive tackle
- Rasheed Walker, offensive line
- Benjamin Wilson, wide receiver
- Eric Wilson, offensive line