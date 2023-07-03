The Daily Item
The MLB Draft League’s inaugural MLB Draft League Prospect Game will be played Wednesday at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, N.J.
The Williamsport Crosscutters will have 11 players represented in the game that will be simulcast on MLB.com, the MLB App and MLB.TV., allowing fans to watch the best prospects from the MLB Draft League in action.
Crosscutters participating include: Pitchers Jack Crowder, Jatnk Diaz, Titan Hayes, Tyler Kennedy, and Jack Wenninger; catchers Nate Larue and Jacob Harper; infielders Ryan Ignoffo and Stanley Tucker and outfielders Sean Smith and Joe Sullivan
“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the MLB Draft League Prospect Game, which will showcase some of the most talented players in the league ahead of the MLB Draft,” said MLB Draft League President Sean Campbell. “We look forward to an exciting game and hope fans will join us in Trenton or tune in online to watch the future stars of baseball.”
The MLB Draft League Prospect Game will feature 25 players per roster, who will be selected and identified by the scouting community and MLB Draft League staff. The six managers from the league will comprise the Prospect Game’s coaching staff.
Since its inception in 2021, the MLB Draft League has produced 146 players who have signed with MLB Clubs. This year, more than 100 MLB Draft League alums opened the Minor League season on either a Single-A, High-A, Double-A or Triple-A roster.
“The MLB Draft League Prospect Game is another exciting addition to the MLB Draft League forma. The Prospect Game gives a national platform to the league’s top players.” said John D’Angelo, MLB Senior Vice President, Amateur & Medical.