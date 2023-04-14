From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — Highly lauded Dr. David Baron, MSEd, DO, DFACN, DLFAPA, will deliver this year’s 12th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture on Adolescent Mental Health in Family Medicine: The Role of Sports Concussion, Substance Abuse, and Long COVID-19.
The Fasano Memorial Lecture will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. The lecture is free and open to the public. The event is made possible thanks to premier sponsorships by Evangelical Community Hospital, Family Practice Center, PC, VNA Health System, and gifts from the Fasano family, colleagues, and friends.
The featured speaker, Baron is the Director of the Center for Mental Health and Sports and immediate past Provost at Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, Calif. He is the founding Chair of the World Psychiatric Association’s Section on Exercise, Psychiatry, and Sport and the current Chair of the Section on Psychiatry, Medicine, and Primary Care. He serves on the Board for the International Society of Sports Psychiatry, and he is the Chair of the workgroup on sports concussion.
Baron is a Fulbright Specialist and serves on the Mental Health Advisory Boards for the National Football League and the International Olympic Committee. He was the team psychiatrist for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. He is a former Ginsberg Fellow of the Group for Advancement in Psychiatry and Laughlin Fellow of the American College of Psychiatrists. He has served as President of the Group for Advancement in Psychiatry and the American College of Neuropsychiatrists. Dr. Baron is the former Deputy Clinical Director at the National Institute of Mental Health, co-Director of Education at the National Institute of Health, and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Temple University School of Medicine. He previously served in similar roles at the Foundation for Advanced Education in the Sciences — Department of Neuroscience (National Institute of Health) and University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.
This lecture is held annually in memory of Charles P. Fasano, DO. Fasano was a beloved member of the community, having practiced medicine in the Central Susquehanna Valley since 1973. Dr. Fasano worked as a solo family practitioner until 1980, when he partnered with Domenick Ronco, DO. Their practice grew into the Family Practice Center, PC, which currently has 40 practice sites throughout Central Pennsylvania. Dr. Fasano maintained an active medical practice until his death in March 2009 and was committed to providing quality and compassionate care to his patients.
Following the passing of Fasano, his children and family, Evangelical Community Hospital physicians, Family Practice Center, PC, and other friends formed the Fasano Memorial Lecture Endowment Fund, honoring his lifelong commitment to education and medicine.
To support the Fasano Memorial Lecture Fund, contact Philanthropy and Donor Relations of Evangelical at 570-522-2685 or visitwww.EvanHospital.com/Support.