SUNBURY — Four families — 13 people in total — are homeless after a Sunday afternoon blaze destroyed a home on Miller Street, a two-alarm fire that called more than 70 firefighters to the city dwelling.
City resident Victoria Rosancrans, through the Good Will Hose Co., is helping the families with two GoFundMe accounts for the victims to receive help from the community.
Rosancrans said the 13 people are in need of clothing while looking to replace their belongings and find a new place to live.
"I couldn't imagine this happening so I want to be able to help," she said. "I feel awful and want to get people together to help out. Our community is good at this and they step up, and we will take care of our own."
Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp said the fire started in the early afternoon Sunday. Firefighters began to arrive after 911 began to receive multiple calls after flames became visible at 1121-1123 Miller St..
Rupp said when crews arrived they battled the blaze which began to spread to 1117-1119 Miller St. and a member of the fire department rescued a woman inside a home at 1117 Miller St.
Within two hours, the blaze was knocked down but the structure at 1121-1123, which is owned by Adam Rosinski, was unstable and hot spots continued to pop up, Rupp said.
Sunbury Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the city’s codes department, made the decision, along with Solicitor Joel Wiest, to immediately tear the home down.
The GoFundMe was set up by Casey Hollenbach, according to the site. A second GoFundme was also set up by Maureen Cecelia who is organizing a fundraiser on behalf of Holly Kenworthy.
Rosancrans said Weis Markets, Dominoes Pizza, Marlin’s Sub Shop, Dunkin' Donuts, Burger King and the Good Will Hose Company, Inc. all donated food, water and coffee.
Rosancrans said items can be dropped off at Sweet Chaos, at 901 Market St., in Sunbury, as well as the Good Wills Hose Co., at 500 Reagan St.
For more information on how to help the families, call Rosancrans at 570-975-5951.