The Danville News
DANVILLE — Defending event champions and multiple club champions litter a full field of 96 two-man teams set to compete in the Frosty Valley Memorial Men’s Golf Invitational beginning Friday at the Golf Club at Frosty Valley Resort.
The three-day event starts Friday and ends with the championship matches on Sunday.
The talent-laden tournament includes players from seven states and more than 40 different clubs. Club champions from local and regional golf clubs and 2020 champions returning to defend their titles in four categories in the three divisions to highlight the field. The competitions in each division will be played from various lengths over the challenging 6,700-yard David Gordon layout.
Dan Brown, the 2016 Pennsylvania Middle Amateur champion, and partner Sean Misstishin return to defend the Open Match Play title they won a year ago defeating Frosty Valley’s Kyle Gordon and 2020 Williamsport Country Club champion Chris Walzer. The eight low-scoring Open teams in Friday’s opening round will qualify for this year’s expanded match play format featuring 36 holes for the winners on Saturday and the championship match during Sunday’s round.
Devin McLaughlin (Frosty Valley) and Ryan Sanders won the Open Medal Play championship last year, while the Frosty Valley duos of Carl Benjamin and Ralph Dailey and Don Johns and Joe Graham won the Senior and Super Senior divisions in 2020. All three teams return.
Five past Frosty Valley club champions are in the field including 13-time titlist Sean Duffy, who will team with five-time winner Jason Troutman. Other former Frosty champions in the field are Mike Duffy, who won four titles, and Austin Renz and Bob Marks.
Berwick Golf Club is well represented by seven former champions led by 2019 winner Corey Bierly and Grant Gronka, who won back-to-back crowns in 2017 and 2018. Additional Berwick champions in the Frosty field include Garrett Barilar, Scott Schreier, Tom Cicini, Chris Banyas and Jack Miller.
A prize package totaling more than $15,000 will be distributed to the top place winners in multiple flights in all three divisions. Play begins at 7:30 am each day and spectators are encouraged to attend the event.
This year’s event will honor long-time Frosty Valley member Michael E. Boone. Match and Medal play will be contested in the Better-Ball format in three divisions including Open, Seniors for players 55-64 years of age, and Super Seniors for players 65 and over.