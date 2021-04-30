HARRISBURG — A total of $175,000 is coming to three Valley counties as part of the state Labor & Industry’s (L&I) investment to support local programs that provide computer skills training to help people find good jobs in Pennsylvania.
The Jane and Annette Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg received $40,000 for the Future Starts Here Program. The program in Union County is an adult digital literacy program that will support individuals in Union County by providing access to computers and training to assist in employment opportunities for participants.
The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit also received $45,000 each for Union, Northumberland and Columbia counties. CSIU will use the computer lab at its main office, the computer lab at the central Susquehanna LNP Career Center. It will also partner with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum to enable 325 adults to earn certifications in four digital literacy domains: digital fundamentals, job seeking, citizenship and navigation skills.
The Wolf Administration announced on Thursday $1.3 million in total investments to help Pennsylvanians learn computer skills needed for good jobs. The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) of up to $45,000 each promote digital literacy skills for people looking for work, including the ability to search and apply for online jobs, upload and submit a résumé via email, and the ability to develop and maintain a professional profile on networking sites.