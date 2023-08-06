NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough of Northumberland may have hosted the biggest lemonade festival in the Valley on Saturday when 46 children poured the refreshing beverage from 18 different stands.
Saturday marked the 17th Annual Lemonade Day held outside at the Second Street Community Center, and hundreds of children and parents came to enjoy the food, games and especially the lemonade.
“This is so much fun,” Hailey Wetzel, 8, of Sunbury, said. “I am enjoying everything going on and serving some lemonade.”
Wetzel was joined at her stand by Harlow Herb, 7, of Sunbury.
“It’s a lot of fun pouring glasses of lemonade for people,” she said.
One of those patrons supporting the event and enjoying some lemonade was state Rep. Mike Stender, of Sunbury.
“What a great community event,” he said. “It’s great to see all the children and parents out enjoying the day and getting some of the great lemonade.”
Emily Wetzel and Ashley Herb, said they put the stand together for their children and were enjoying seeing them having a good time.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Ashley Herb said.
Organizer Noelle Long said the 18 stands was a record high for participants.
“It keeps growing,” she said. “We are happy to be able to keep doing this and seeing everyone come out and enjoy it is great.”