Super Bowl weekend not only featured my team vs. the other team, but also Dirk Sojka’s Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 11. This was SUNCOM’s 18th annual event held as part of Bison basketball. The Bison played Colgate. And, as with my Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Bison lost after a great start.
I could feel the excitement as I headed to the Magee Suite at Sojka Pavilion. An afternoon of basketball and the opportunity to help SUNCOM Industries and honor the memory of Dirk Sojka, the son of Gary and Sandy Sojka, and brother to Lisa. Dirk was born with Rubenstein-Taybi Syndrome. He spent 13 years attending SUNCOM for vocational training. Dirk completed high school with a special degree. The Sojkas started Slam Dunk to honor Dirk’s memory and to help raise funds for SUNCOM.
I walked into the suite and immediately received a warm welcome by Sandy Sojka. What a joy to talk with Sandy, Gary, and Lisa Sojka. It felt like a family reunion. Bucknell football players volunteered their time to help serve and assist with the event. I spoke with football players Aneesh Vyas and Matt Schearer who were happy to be Slam Dunk volunteers. Since I was wearing my Eagles shirt, we also talked about the Super Bowl.
I said Hi to Pat and Sam Marolo who faithfully attend Bison basketball games. Of course, when I saw Marv and Raven Rudnitsky, Marv and I broke into our high-school song. That was fun. Marsha and Jay Lemons joined the crowd. I haven’t seen them since the “before times.” Nice to see them!
I heard someone behind me mention my name and there was Peggy Vitale, CEO of SUNCOM. It’s been a very long time. Peggy’s husband, Jim Vitale, was taking photos. We spent a few minutes talking, mostly about the Eagles. Gary Sojka joined in, too.
Gary introduced me to Glenn and Amanda Bernius. Glenn is part of Geinsger Health System which helps sponsor the Slam Dunk, along with Bucknell, WQKX, and Weis.
Slam Dunk features a 50/50 raffle, fun games for SUNCOM guests, photo opportunities for SUNCOM and the basketball team, and a marvelous silent auction. Auction items ranged from a variety of baskets, sports memorabilia including autographed photos, jewelry, gift cards, Bucknell sports teams gifts, wineries, to restaurants, art, and much more. Game attendees and Slam Dunk guests crowded the silent-auction area looking for treasures. Tom Morgan and Sam Tyler of WQKX emceed the games and the fun on the court.
Guests of SUNCOM enjoyed a delectable buffet which included spring rolls, mac and cheese, pizza, salsa and chips, sweet and sour meatballs, veggies and dip, and a dessert table laden with sensational sweets.
I said Hi to Al Reeves, long-time SUNCOM board member (40-plus years) who continues to devote his time to this excellent organization.
Others On the Scene included Tom and Margaret Greaves, Georgeann and Larry Eckstine, Terry Burke, Diane and Ted Meixell, Dottie Douglas, Randi McGinnis, SUNCOM board member Jeff Leitzel, Jane Mead, Lynn and Chuck Wunz, Susan and Charlie Dinsmore, Rick Thompson, and Brian Vargo. Martha Bettendorf and I spent time catching up. It’s been a very long time and it was wonderful.
Larry Gipple was hanging out with Jacklyn and Tara Leitzel. It was fun talking with them. It was also fun meeting Angie and Brent Beaver who were with their one-year-old son, Carson.
There’s a special recognition ceremony at each Slam Dunk, during a break in the basketball game. The ceremony takes place center court and is a lovely tribute to major Slam Dunk sponsors: Matt Burke, Weis Markets, Glenn Bernius, Geisinger Health System, Tom Morgan and Sam Tyler, WQKX, Jermaine Truax, Bucknell Department of Athletics and Recreation, and Sandy, Gary, and Lisa Sojka. A special note in the program recognized Dirk’s aunt and uncle, Phil and Linda Barkdoll.
Although Bucknell lost (76-56) to Colgate, the 18th Annual Dirk Sojka’s Slam Dunk was a big success. Close to $48,000. was raised for SUNCOM’s facilities and programs. What a wonderful tribute to Dirk Sojka. His memory is a blessing to all who knew and loved him.
