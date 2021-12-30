Four Valley projects will share in more than $1 million in grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, funding designed to revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities, and conserve natural spaces.
The grants fall under DCNR's Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/snowmobile licenses, and federal monies. On Thursday, the state announced $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania. The grants will support a variety of proposals including: 152 projects to rehabilitate or develop recreation, park, and conservation areas and facilities; protect approximately 4,400 acres of open space; 180 acres of streamside forest buffers; and 48 non-motorized and motorized trail projects.
The largest grant coming to the Valley is $618,966 for the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Coal Township. Funds will help offset the cost of construction of a box culvert under State Route 125, ADA access, landscaping, signage and other related site improvements.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission will receive a $125,000 boost to help rehabilitate and develop Hopewell Park in Mahoning Township. The funding will help with upgrades to the parking area, repairs to the pump track and jump areas and another stormwater management.
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership will receive $253,000 to fund and coordinate activities, including management of the West Branch and Lower North Branch Susquehanna River Water Trails, the implementation of the 2022 greenway mini-grant program and conducting volunteer service programs and special events. The money will also be used to coordinate the implementation of the Middle Susquehanna Bicycle Pedestrian Transportation Plan.
In Snyder County, $58,400 has been granted to further the development of an inclusive playground at East Snyder Park. The project includes the construction of a comfort station and pedestrian walkway, installation of utilities, increased ADA access, landscaping and other improvements.
“This important project is part of an ongoing effort to provide an all-inclusive recreational place for children of the area," said Sen. John Gordner, who helped secure the funding along with State Rep. David Rowe.