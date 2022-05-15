The Daily Item
In addition to high-profile races for governor and Pat Toomey’s U.S. Senate seat, some Valley party-affiliated voters will have choices about who will represent them in state House races in the general election this fall.
Despite the Valley being home to parts of five state House districts following redistricting, only three of the possible 10 races will be contested on Tuesday. Two of the contested races for the General Assembly will be in Union County where there is a Republican primary in the 83rd and a Democratic race in the 76th, which is part of Union County for the first time.
In the 107th, two Republicans are running to succeed Rep. Kurt Masser, who announced earlier this year he is not seeking a seventh term in Harrisburg.
Republican incumbents David Rowe (85th) and Lynda Schlegel Culver do not have primary or general election challenges and will begin new terms in 2023.
107th District
The winner of Tuesday’s race between Ron Taney and Joanne Stehr will replace Masser barring any independents or third-party candidates getting on the fall ballot. There are no Democrats running.
Taney lives in Mount Carmel, while Stehr lives in Hegins in Schuylkill County.
The 107th has changed geographically, losing all of Montour County — which will now be represented by Schlegel Culver in the 108th — and picking up a larger portion of Schuylkill County.
For the past 24 years, Taney has been involved in the juvenile justice system and he said he has been involved in business development and missions for two decades.
“My job has been to not only seek new development but also be out and listening to some of the concerns and problems our stakeholders have,” he said. “Then going back to the table and finding resources for them to solve their issues. That’s why I feel this experience is helpful in trying to attain this role as a representative in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Stehr has been a nurse for the last 30 years.
“Most of my experience has been in home health,” she said. “Even as far as marketing home health.” As a health care liaison, she said she would go to hospitals and set up services for homebound patients. She has spoken to hospital administrators about how to manage Medicare dollars.
83rd District
A small swath of the 83rd District still sits in northern Union County, covering White Deer and Gregg townships.
Republicans Jamie Flick, of South Williamsport, and Ann Kaufman, of Loyalsock, are running to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, who is not running for another term. There are no Democrats running.
Flick, who was raised on a farm in the Nippenose Valley, between South Williamsport and Jersey Shore, started his own software company, Susquehanna Software. Flick is running as a businessman. “I have seen the waste that comes out of Harrisburg,” Flick said. ‘It’s probably not at the top of voters’ lists, but I would bring technology to Harrisburg and common sense business approaches. I know how to budget, running a million-dollar company for more than three decades. My main reason for running is as a business person.”
Kaufman ran Congressman Tom Marino’s election campaigns in 2016 and 2018 and then worked in his official office until his retirement in 2019. Currently, she works for Congressman Fred Keller as his district director, managing 15 county and district offices.
“I want to carry on the work we’ve done representing the 12th U.S. Congressional district by representing the people in the 83rd Pa. District,” she said. “I am very familiar with government and how things work. and I am familiar with meeting with constituents.”
76th District
The only Democrats running for any of the five Valley state House seats are from Clinton County. There, Denise Maris, of Renovo, and Elijah Probst, of Woodward Township — will run to square off against Republican incumbent Stephanie Borowicz.
The 76th now covers the western and southern portions of Union County, including Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, New Berlin and Hartleton boroughs, along with Kelly, Buffalo, Limestone, West Buffalo, Lewis and Hartley townships, areas previously represented by Rowe in the 85th. The 76th also stretches into Clinton County.
Maris has more than 20 years of business and volunteer experience. She understands the issues facing voters today, she said.
“The pandemic has added an additional level of stress in our lives as we try to find affordable child care and deal with increasing costs. Between the cost of housing, food and fuel, our families are struggling,” Maris said. “Health care should not break someone’s back.”
Probst, 22, said he always “hears people say I wish there were more young people in politics,” he said. “It was frustrating to me too. I wish more people would have an interest.”