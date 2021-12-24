SELINSGROVE — On Nov. 7, guests joined at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove to support the special needs community while running, rolling, and strolling their tiaras off at the Tiara Trot for Joy 5K and All-Abilities Roll & Stroll.
It was a gorgeous, fun-filled day at the park. Guests got their sparkle on and had the opportunity to jam out with Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, dance to music by DJ C, win a raffle for PSU wrestling and ice hockey tickets or an autographed football by PSU football Coach Franklin, and enjoy entertainment by Catherine Treon’s School of Dance and Midd-West Acapella Ensemble. The race was timed by Falcon Race Timing, Tara Lerch Photography captured the day in photos, food was prepared by the Line Mountain Student Council and desserts were by Dana.
The Line Mountain middle and high school Life Skills teachers and students were included by providing them the opportunity to bedazzle pumpkins that were displayed at the event. The pumpkins were donated by Masser’s Farm.
Business sponsors and supporters included: Martz’s Gap View Hunting Preserve, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, Sunbury Motor Company, Anna Rose Bakery & Coffee Shop, Blgck, MI Charitable Foundation, Bittersweet Designs by Lorrie, Ira Middleswarth & Son, Inc., K. Schlegel Fruit Farm, Made Ya Look Salon, Michael’s Foods, PA Church Insurers Agency, PESI – Pennsylvania Environmental Solutions, Inc., Specht & Co., The Gratz Bank, The Tavern Restaurant, ThermoFisher Scientific, ABARTA Coca-Cola, Abby’s Doggone Good Gourmet Cookies, Bimbo Bakery, DH&L Fire Police and EMS, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dunkin’ Donuts, Great Creatures Veterinary Services, Kellogg Co., West Branch Tent Rental, and W&S Distributors.