LAURELTON — The crowing of the 2021 Union County West End Fair Queen and court will take place on stage Sunday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. at the Union County West End Fair grounds. Competing for this year’s title of Miss. Union County are Cady O’Neill and Paige Rhyne, both of Mifflinburg. Both contestants have completed an application and will interview with the judges. The community is invited for the on stage portion of the pageant where contestants will compete in various activities including an introduction, speech on “Why you should come to my fair” and a personal question.
Cady O’Neill is the 16 year old daughter of Curt and Joleene O’Neill of Mifflinburg. She is planning to join the Ace program her senior year to begin her college credits for her journey to becoming a nurse. Cady is active in her youth group. She did not get to participate in many clubs this school year because she was online for the last half of the year. Her employment experience includes babysitting, small business cleaning and calf feeding for a local farm. In her spare time she enjoys helping her family with work that needs completed, hanging out with her friends and participating in her church youth group.
Paige Rhyne is the 18 year old daughter of Darren and Tammy Rhyne of Mifflinburg. She is a senior at the Mifflinburg Area High School. Her plans after high school are to attend a college for nursing and become a registered nurse. In school, Paige is a member of the National Honor Society, track and field, and FFA. Outside of school Paige is a member of the Good Time 4H Club where she is secretary, the Central PA Avian Club, American Hampshire Association, the American Scottish Highland Association, and Girl Scouts where she is working towards her Gold Award. in her spare time Paige enjoys spending time with family and friends and always enjoys her time with her animals.
In addition, the court will consist of a 2021 Little Miss, Little Miss Runner Up and Tiny Tassel.
Competing for the title of Little Miss and Little Miss Runner Up are 13 contestants between the ages of 8 and 11.
Brylee Hook is the 10 year old daughter of Brad and Tina Hook of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she wants to be a horse farmer.
Claudia Martin is the 11 year old daughter or Troy and Jessica Martin of Millmont. When she grows up she wants to be either an artist or a veterinarian.
Emma Martin is the 8 year old daughter of Troy and Jessica Martin of Millmont. When she grows up she wants to be a bee keeper.
Serena Martin is the 11 year old daughter of Rich and Daphne Martin of Lewisburg. When she grows up she wants to be wherever life takes her.
Willow Nogle is the 8 year old daughter of Cory Nogle and Ashley Kulp of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she wants to be a cop.
Kathryn Reber is the 8 year old daughter of Laura Reber of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she wants to be a teacher.
Miley Reiff is the 8 year old daughter of Steve and Kelly Reiff of Millmont. When she grows up she wants to be a singer.
Abbi Roupp is the 8 year old daughter of Tristan and Sarah Roupp of Lewisburg. When she grows up she wants to be a vet and a substitute for a candy tester.
Ava Roupp is the 11 year old daughter of Tristan and Sarah Roupp and Tara Roupp of Lewisburg. When she grows up she wants to be an interior designer.
Payson Southers is the 9 year old daughter of Kellie and Robert Southers of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she would like to be a diesel mechanic.
Kirsten Stahl is the 10 year old daughter of Kristy Knepp and granddaughter of Rose Brininger of Mifflinburg. When she grows up she wants to be a teacher.
Kylie Thorp is the 8 year old daughter of Brock and Tiffany Thorp of New Columbia. When she grows up she wants to be a vet.
Kimber Woodling is the 8 year old daughter of Patrick and Laurie Woodling of Millmont. When she grows up she wants to be a horse trainer.
This year there is only one Tiny Tassel contestant between the ages of 5 and 7.
Delaney Martin is the 6 year old daughter of Troy and Jessica Martin of Millmont. She is in first grade at Mifflinburg Elementary and is involved in cheerleading and a Harvest Kids member.