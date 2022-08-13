FOOTBALL
Sept 3rd: vs Towson
Sept 10th: @ VMI; 1:30 p.m.
Sept 17th: @ Central Michigan; 1 p.m. (ESPN 3)
Oct 1st: vs Lafayette
Oct 8th: @ Holy Cross; 4 p.m.
Oct 15th: @ Yale; Noon
Oct 22nd: @ Lehigh
Oct 29th: vs Colgate
Nov 5th: vs Fordham
Nov 12th: @ Georgetown; 12:30 p.m.
Nov 19th: vs Marist
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Aug 18th: vs Saint Francis (PA); 5 p.m.
Aug 21st: vs Mount St. Mary's; 1 p.m.
Aug 26th: @ Colorado College; 7 p.m.
Aug 28th: @ Air Force; 3 p.m.
Sept 1st: vs Binghamton; 7 p.m.
Sept 4th: @ Youngstown State; 1 p.m.
Sept 8th: @ Towson; 7 p.m.
Sept 11th: @ West Virginia; 1 p.m.
Sept 16th: @ Navy; 7 p.m.
Sept 21st: @ American; 4 p.m.
Sept 24th: vs Colgate; Noon
Sept 27th: vs Princeton; 7 p.m.
Oct 1st: vs Holy Cross; Noon
Oct 7th: @ Lafayette; 7 p.m.
Oct 12th: vs Loyola (Maryland); 7 p.m.
Oct 15th: @ Boston University; 1 p.m.
Oct 22nd: vs Army; 2 p.m.
Oct 26th: vs Lehigh; 6 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Aug 26th: @ Loyola Chicago; 6 p.m.
Aug 28th: @ DePaul; 2 p.m.
Sept 2nd: @ St. Bonaventure; 7 p.m.
Sept 4th: vs Saint Peter's; 5 p.m.
Sept 9th: vs Mount St. Mary's; 7 p.m.
Sept 14th: vs Saint Francis (PA); 7 p.m.
Sept 17th: vs Navy; 6 p.m.
Sept 24th: @ American; 2 p.m.
Sept 28th: vs Lehigh; 7 p.m.
Oct 1st: vs Lafayette; 6 p.m.
Oct 4th: vs Binghamton; 7 p.m.
Oct 8th: @Boston University; 2 p.m.
Oct 14th: @ Army; 6 p.m.
Oct 18th: @ Syracuse; 7 p.m.
Oct 22nd: vs Colgate; 6 p.m.
Oct 29th: vs Holy Cross; TBA
Nov 2nd: @ Loyola (Maryland); 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Aug 26th: vs Louisville; 7:30 p.m. (at Penn State)
Aug 28th: @ James Madison; 1 p.m.
Sept 4th: @ Kent State; Noon
Sept 9th: vs Central Michigan; 4 p.m.
Sept 11th: vs Temple; 11 a.m.
Sept 17th: @ Holy Cross; 11 a.m.
Sept 18th: @ Providence; 1 p.m.
Sept 23rd: vs Lafayette; 7 p.m.
Sept 25th: vs Drexel; Noon
Oct 1st: @ Colgate; 11 a.m.
Oct 2nd: @ Cornell; 2 p.m.
Oct 8th: @ Lehigh; 11 a.m.
Oct 14th: vs Penn State; 6 p.m.
Oct 16th: vs Richmond; Noon
Oct 22nd: vs American; 11 a.m.
Oct 23rd: vs Lock Haven; Noon
Oct 29th: vs Boston University; Noon
VOLLEYBALL
Aug 26th-27th: Bellarmine, Bucknell, Gardner-Webb @ Saint Francis Tournament
Sept 2nd-3rd: George Washington, LIU, NJIT @ Bucknell Invitational
Sept 9th-10th: Bucknell, Canisius, Youngstown State @ Buffalo (Western New York Invitational)
Sept 17th: vs Lehigh; 2 p.m.
Sept 18th: vs Lafayette; 4 p.m.
Sept 24th: vs Holy Cross; 4 p.m.
Sept 25th: vs Colgate; 3 p.m.
Sept 30th: @ Loyola (Maryland); 7 p.m.
Oct 1st: @ American; 4 p.m.
Oct 7th: @ Army; 7 p.m.
Oct 9th: vs Navy; 2 p.m.
Oct 15th: vs Army; 4 p.m.
Oct 21st: @ Lafayette; 7 p.m.
Oct 22nd: @ Lehigh; 4 p.m.
Oct 28th: @ Holy Cross; 6 p.m.
Oct 29th: @ Colgate; 3 p.m.
Nov 4th: vs American; 4 p.m.
Nov 5th: vs Loyola (Maryland); 5 p.m.
Nov 13th: @ Navy; 4 p.m.