FOOTBALL
Sept 3rd: @ Lycoming College; 1 p.m. (Stagg Hat Game)
Sept 10th: vs Franklin and Marshall College; 1 p.m.
Sept 17th: vs Moravian University; 1 p.m.
Sept 24th: @ Dickinson College; 1 p.m.
Oct 1st: vs Ursinus College; 1:30 p.m.
Oct 15th: @ Gettysburg College; Noon
Oct 22nd: @ McDaniel College; 1 p.m.
Oct 29th: vs Johns Hopkins; 1 p.m. (Homecoming)
Nov 5th: @ Muhlenberg College; 1 p.m.
Nov 12th: vs Juniata College; 1 p.m. (Goal Post Trophy Game)
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Sept 1st: vs Misericordia University; 5 p.m.
Sept 4th: vs Delaware Valley University; 2:30 p.m.
Sept 7th: vs Dickinson College; 7 p.m.
Sept 10th: @ Christopher Newport University; 11 a.m.
Sept 11th: vs Virginia Wesleyan University; 1 p.m. (at Christopher Newport)
Sept 14th: vs Wilkes University; 7 p.m.
Sept 17th: vs Grove City College; 2:30 p.m.
Sept 21st: @ Lycoming College; 4 p.m.
Sept 24th: vs Elizabethtown College; 4 p.m.
Sept 28th: @ York College (PA); 7 p.m.
Oct 1st: @ Moravian University; 4 p.m.
Oct 5th: @ Penn College; 7 p.m.
Oct 8th: @ Goucher College; 4 p.m.
Oct 12th: @ Juniata College; 7 p.m.
Oct 15th: vs Catholic University; 4 p.m.
Oct 19th: @ Muhlenberg College; 7 p.m.
Oct 22nd: vs University of Scranton; 4 p.m.
Oct 29th: @ Drew University; 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Sept 1st: @ Misericordia University; 4 p.m.
Sept 4th: @ Hartwick College; 1 p.m.
Sept 7th: @ Lycoming College; 7 p.m.
Sept 10th: vs York College (PA); 2 p.m.
Sept 13th: @ Wilkes University; 7 p.m.
Sept 16th: vs Widener University; 7 p.m.
Sept 21st: @ Alvernia University; 7 p.m.
Sept 24th: vs Elizabethtown College; 1 p.m.
Oct 1st: @ Moravian University; 1 p.m.
Oct 5th: vs Gettysburg College; 7 p.m.
Oct 8th: @ Goucher College; 1 p.m.
Oct 12th: @ Penn College; 7 p.m.
Oct 15th: vs Catholic University; 1 p.m.
Oct 19th: @ Juniata College; 7 p.m.
Oct 22nd: vs University of Scranton; 1 p.m.
Oct 26th: vs Marywood University; 7 p.m.
Oct 29th: @ Drew University; 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sept 1st: vs Franklin and Marshall College; 7:30 p.m.
Sept 4th: vs Swarthmore College; 1 p.m.
Sept 7th: @ Dickinson College; 4:30 p.m.
Sept 10th: @ Albright College; 11 a.m.
Sept 14th: @ King's College (PA); 4 p.m.
Sept 17th: vs Gettysburg College; Noon
Sept 20th: @ York College (PA); 7 p.m.
Sept 24th: @ Elizabethtown College; 1 p.m.
Sept 27th: @ Misericordia University; 7 p.m.
Sept 29th: @ Neumann University; 4 p.m.
Oct 1st: vs Moravian University; 1 p.m.
Oct 4th: @ Alvernia University; 7 p.m.
Oct 8th: vs Goucher College; 1 p.m.
Oct 12th: vs Juniata College; 7 p.m.
Oct 15th: @ Catholic University; 12:30 p.m.
Oct 17th: @ Christopher Newport University; Noon
Oct 19th: vs Keystone College; 7 p.m.
Oct 22nd: @ University of Scranton; 1 p.m.
Oct 29th: vs Drew University; 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept 2nd-3rd: Chatham University, Suny Brockport, UMass Boston @ Susquehanna University (River Hawk Classic)
Sept 7th: vs Franklin and Marshall College; 7 p.m.
Sept 9th: @ Haverford College; 5:30 p.m.
Sept 10th: vs Suny Cortland; 11 a.m. (at Haverford College)
Sept 10th: vs Springfield College; 2 p.m. (at Haverford College)
Sept 13th: @ Bloomsburg University; 7 p.m.
Sept 16th-17th: Christopher Newport University, Ithaca College, Johns Hopkins @ Susquehanna Invitational
Sept 23rd: @ New York University; 7:30 p.m.
Sept 24th: @ Wesleyan University; 2:30 p.m.
Sept 24th: @ Tufts University; 5 p.m.
Oct 1st: vs Juniata College; 1:30 p.m. (at Catholic University)
Oct 1st: @ Catholic University; 6 p.m.
Oct 5th: vs Moravian University; 7 p.m.
Oct 7th-8th: Neumann University, Thiel College, Vassar College @ Susquehanna (Bromwyn Keener / Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite)
Oct 14th: vs Nebraska Wesleyan University; 4:45 p.m. (at Trinity University {Texas})
Oct 15th: vs UC-Santa Cruz; Noon (at Trinity University {Texas})
Oct 15th: @ Trinity University (Texas); 4 p.m.
Oct 19th: @ Drew University; 7 p.m.
Oct 21st: @ Eastern University; 7 p.m.
Oct 22nd: vs Swarthmore College; 2 p.m. (at Dickinson College)
Oct 22nd: @ Dickinson College; 4 p.m.
Oct 25th: @ University of Scranton; 7 p.m.
Oct 29th: vs Goucher College; 11 a.m.
Oct 29th: vs Elizabethtown College; 6:30 p.m.