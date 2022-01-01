Now that 2021 is finally behind us, I recommend taking multiple deep breaths before moving forward.
Just don’t expect 2022 to be any easier when you’re done.
We all know the myriad of challenges ahead, so many of which will seem like a rerun of the past two years.
COVID isn’t going away anytime soon. Too many people remain unvaccinated. Tests are in short supply and keeping our schools open to in-person education will remain a challenge.
The nation’s divide remains a clear and present issue, fueled by the false belief by some that the 2020 election was rigged. This Thursday’s one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol comes with more than a little concern.
The 2022 midterm elections have already begun with disagreements over the new congressional and state house and senate maps. There are remaining issues over how elections should be conducted, while a needless and costly outside firm audit is conducted into the state’s 2020 results.
By the end of the year we’ll have elected a new governor and a new U.S. Senator. Control of Congress may well change party hands. It’s likely to be a wild ride.
Beyond all that, there will be good stories to report and memorable anniversaries to commemorate here in the Valley this year. Our team previews some of them in our annual look-ahead report that starts today on Page 1A.
The biggest and likely most-anticipated is the planned opening of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project, likely sometime this fall. The portion that is set to open is highlighted by the $156 million bridge that stretches about three quarters of a mile, 180 feet above the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The expectation is that it will alleviate much of the truck traffic that has long snarled streets in Northumberland and Lewisburg.
People who have lived here a whole lot longer than me no doubt recall conversations about this bypass dating back to the 1960s. Having it finally open, at least in part, will be a big moment for our communities.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes, one of the worst tropical storms in U.S. history. Much of the most significant effects of Agnes occurred in Pennsylvania, including here in the Valley. Heavy rain began hitting the commonwealth on June 22, 1972.
Some internet research I did last week taught me that the storm was not initially expected to hit this area too hard, but it abruptly changed course. By June 24, according to that research, the Susquehanna River had crested at 32.8 feet — 15 feet above flood stage.
We have already begun speaking with people who were there and remember the storm. We have plans for a continuing series of stories and are working on a special book to coincide with the anniversary. If you have personal stories you would like to share with us about your experiences from Agnes, please email me at dlyons@dailyitem.com.
Two other milestones of a different sort will get a lot of our attention in the coming year — the 250th anniversaries of the establishment of both the city of Sunbury and Northumberland township. We’ve already begun digging deep into our archives and working with historians in both municipalities. Again, if you have stories to share that will help us bring that history to life, we’d love to hear from you.
We hope you’ll stay with us throughout the year as we report on all of these and so many stories yet to come.
Happy New Year!
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.