Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties each had at least six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Valley added another 23 cases of the novel coronavirus, part of a statewide increase of 933.
Thursday's release pushes the statewide total of cases since March to 147,923 and the state Department of Health estimates 82 percent of those residents have already recovered. Locally, the 23 cases were in Union (10 new), Snyder (7 new) and Northumberland (6 new) counties. There were no new cases in Montour County.
The Department of Health sent out updated case counts for some of the state's hotspots. According to new data released by the state, Allegheny is reporting an increase of 83 cases, Centre is reporting an increase of 88, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 83 cases, and York is reporting an increase of 24 cases.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 1,685 cases in the Valley: 832 in Northumberland County, 448 in Union, 243 in Snyder and 162 in Montour.
Of the Valley’s cases, 335 of them are linked to long-term care facilities. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there have been 277 cases — 209 residents and 68 staffers — in seven facilities. There were four new resident cases in the latest data release. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 31 residents and six staffers at one Snyder County facility and 14 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
The state confirmed one more death linked to a long-term care facility in Northumberland Cunty, the 42nd in that county. There have been 60 deaths, including 46 in Northumberland, six in Union, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
Statewide there were 10 deaths announced Thursday, pushing the total to 7,913.
The DOH is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in September;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in September;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,095 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,825 cases among employees, for a total of 26,920 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 5,327 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 10,251 of total cases are among health care workers.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus dropped by 29 on Thursday to 459. The number of people on ventilators decreased by six to 54. In the Valley, there are 21 patients being treated — nine at Geisinger in Danville, seven Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.