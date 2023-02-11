The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — D’Andre Gholston hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Missouri a stunning 86-85 victory over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night.
With 4.2 seconds left in the game and the Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) leading 85-83, Santiago Vescovi missed a free throw. His second attempt was waived off when Tobe Awaka committed a lane violation, setting up a final chance for the Tigers (19-6, 7-5).
Gholston took the inbounds and dribbled up the court before taking an off-balance contested 3-pointer from about 30 feet that swished through the net at the buzzer for the win.
No. 3 Alabama 77, Auburn 69
AUBURN, Ala. — Rylan Griffen scored 16 points, Mark Sears added 15 and Alabama held off a big challenge from its in-state rival Auburn.
The Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 Southeastern Conference) remained the only Power 5 team without a league loss.
No. 5 Texas 94, West Virginia 60
AUSTIN, Texas — Sir’Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes in Texas’ win over West Virginia.
Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.
No. 8 Virginia 69, Duke 62, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, to lift Virginia over Duke in overtime.
Kihie Clark added 16 points and Ben Vander Plas 13 for the Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite a 9 for 22 performance from the free-throw line.
No. 9 Kansas 78, Oklahoma 55
NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Wilson scored 18 points, and Kansas rolled past Oklahoma.
Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back from a two-point outing against Texas on Monday.
No. 10 Marquette 89, Georgetown 75
WASHINGTON — Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Marquette in its win over Georgetown.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points and Chase Ross added 10 for Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East), which moved into first place in the conference.
Oklahoma State 64, No. 11 Iowa State 56
AMES, Iowa — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past Iowa State. The loss was the Cyclones’ fourth in five games.
Texas Tech 71, No. 12 Kansas State 63
LUBBOCK, Texas —De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended Kansas State.
The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) held the Wildcats to two field goals in the game’s final four minutes.
No. 14 Baylor 72, No. 17 TCU 68
FORT WORTH, Texas — Adam Flagler scored 28 points, with 16 in a row for Baylor during the stretch when the Bears overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and then held on to beat TCU.
LJ Cryer had 23 points for the Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12), who on Jan. 4 at home against TCU blew a 17-point lead in an 88-87 loss. They have won nine of their last 10 games.
No. 15 St. Mary’s 81, Portland 64
PORTLAND, Ore. — Logan Johnson had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists as Saint Mary’s handled Portland on the road.
Alex Ducas added 18 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-5, 11-1 West Coast Conference) and Aidan Mahaney contributed 10 points and five assists.
No. 18 Indiana 62, Michigan 61
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and Indiana held on for a win over Michigan.
Freshman Jett Howard was short on a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, leaving the Wolverines without a point for the final 5:12.
No. 19 Miami 93, Louisville 85
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nijel Pack scored 22 points in Miami’s win over Louisville.
Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami (20-5, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) could not shake off the conference’s last-place team until Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72.
St. John’s 73, No. 20 Providence 68
NEW YORK — David Jones scored 16 points and AJ Storr added 15 for St. John’s, which beat Providence.
Joel Soriano had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East).
No 22 NC State 92, Boston College 62
BOSTON — Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points and D.J. Burns Jr. added 18 with 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State over Boston College.
Terquavion Smith scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving him 1,000 points for his career.
No. 23 Creighton 56, No. 21 UConn 53
OMAHA, Neb. — Trey Alexander scored 17 points to lead Creighton past UConn after the Huskies had what would have been a tying 3-pointer erased on video review in the final seconds.
Illinois 69, No. 24 Rutgers 60
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois held Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half to rally for the win.
Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) trailed 47-41 with 14 1/2 minutes left before Hawkins’ 3-pointer started a 19-0 run. Hawkins hit four consecutive shots — including a 3 — and gave the Illini the lead for good at 48-47.
Rutgers (16-9, 8-6) missed 15 straight shots during its drought.
No. 25 San Diego St. 82, UNLV 71
SAN DIEGO — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner that beat UNLV for its third straight win and seventh in eight games.
The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried the Runnin’ Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, including during a 14-0 run midway through the first half, to sweep the season series and top UNLV for the fifth straight time. Elijah Harkless scored 24 for UNLV (16-9, 5-8) before fouling out with 2:05 to go.