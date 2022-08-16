From Staff Reports
Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove. The event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS).
Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights.
Morning winners were: first flight—W&L Dealerships, SunStone Consulting, and Bucknell University with second flight winners being Silvertip, Inc., Apple/Community Giving Foundation foursome, and Bingaman & Son Lumber, Inc. Afternoon winners were: first flight—the twosome of Lloyd & Bloom, 3B Consultant Services, Inc., and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust with second flight winners being the Zarick foursome, the Samuelson foursome, and Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, LLC.
Held annually, the Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to Emergency Department personnel before the patient arrives at the Hospital.
“Over its history, the Golf Classic has brought in-more than $1,189,855. We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success; this event is about more than just a day on the golf course, it’s about providing necessary funds to support lifesaving services,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations at Evangelical.
“We’ve been truly grateful for the overwhelming support of this event and what’s it’s done to further advance the work of ERMMS.”
ERMMS staff answer over 13,000 calls per year with 50 percent of those being medical emergencies, 40 percent being trauma, and 10 percent classified as other. All ERMMS paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, New Columbia, Port Trevorton, Watsontown, White Deer Township, and the surrounding areas.
This year’s golf event raised funds through registration, featured on-the-course specialty contests, and sponsorships from individuals and businesses.
Specialty contest winners were: Max Wrobel and Nate Luce got closest to the flag; Rachel Herb, Judi Karr, Tom Rambo, and Ed Piccolo got closest to the line; and Kelly Geise, Jennifer Wakeman, Dan Wirnsberger, and Nate Luce had the longest drive. Putting contest winners were Brad Lawton and Corey Naylor.
Cornerstone Independent Asset Management served as the main sponsor of this year’s Golf Classic.
Anyone wishing to donate to Evangelical Community Hospital’s vital programs should contact Philanthropy and Donor Relations at 570-522-2685 or visit www.evanhospital.com/support.
About Evangelical Community Hospital
Evangelical Community Hospital is a non-profit organization that employs 1,900 individuals and has more than 170 employed and non-employed physicians on staff. The facility is licensed to accommodate 131 overnight patients in private rooms designed for healing, patient safety, and positive patient experience.
The Hospital provides a comprehensive array of services in both inpatient and outpatient settings and serves residents throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, including those living in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Lycoming counties.
More information can be found at www.evanhospital.com.