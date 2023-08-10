LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 37th Golf Classic on Aug, 4 at the Bucknell Golf Club, Lewisburg.
The event had 204 golfers and raised more than $54,000 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS). The Golf Classic Event has raised $1,244,647 over its history.
Trevor Reid from Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC, sank a hole-in-one on hole 4, a par 3 at 140 yards and will receive a special prize of his choosing from the Selinsgrove Ford sponsorship package.
Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights. Morning winners were: first flight —Cleveland Brothers Power Generation, Renovo Solutions, and Balfurd Linen Services with second flight winners being Silvertip Inc., the twosome of Jim and Tim Apple, and Geisinger.
In the afternoon flights, play was cut short due to threat of lightning in the area and severe weather alerts. Afternoon winners were scored on completed holes: first flight — Villager Realty Inc., Doctivity Health, and Quandel Construction Group with second flight winners Purdy Insurance Company Inc., Alpha Medical Equipment of N.Y. Inc., and the Zarick foursome.
Held annually, the Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to emergency department personnel before the patient arrives at the hospital.
ERMMS staff answer over 13,000 calls per year with 50 percent of those being medical emergencies, 40 percent being trauma, and 10 percent classified as other. All ERMMS paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Hummels Wharf, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, Milton, Middleburg, New Columbia, Port Trevorton and the surrounding areas.
This year’s golf event raised funds through registration, featured on-the-course specialty contests, and sponsorships from individuals and businesses.
Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC served again as the main sponsor of this year’s Golf Classic.
Anyone wishing to donate to Evangelical Community Hospital’s vital programs should contact Philanthropy and Donor Relations at 570-522-2685 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/Support.
— THE DAILY ITEM{/div}