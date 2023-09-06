DANVILLE — Youth from four area counties are fundraising to attend the 4-H National Congress in November. Kera Bentz of Snyder County, Garrett Franck of Union County, Caitlyn Schrodo of Lycoming County and Alyssa Bergenstock of Montour County are fundraising to help offset the cost of the conference and airfare to Georgia to represent Pennsylvania in this once in a lifetime opportunity.
Over Labor Day weekend, the four 4-H’ers sold milkshakes, brownie sundaes, pizza, grilled cheese sandwiches and drinks at the Montour Delong Fairgrounds during their antique tractor show.
The teens are currently selling whoopie pies for $2 a piece. They have chocolate, peanut butter, red velvet, pumpkin, oatmeal and mint. Orders need to be placed by Sept. 18 and will be available for pick up on Oct. 4. If you are interested in supporting this fundraising event, send your order to goodtime4hclub@gmail.com. You will receive an email with payment directions. The proceeds will be split between the four teens attending the event.