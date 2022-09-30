Montour County is seeing medium community transmission of COVID-19 after registering high levels twice in the last three weeks according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only four Pennsylvania counties — Mifflin, Carbon, Bradford and Susquehanna — are seeing high levels this week according to the metrics used to calculate transmission rates. There were six counties with high levels last week, with only Mifflin remaining high this week.
In Pennsylvania, 33 of the state's 67 counties have low levels. Thirty Pennsylvania counties have medium levels. All four Valley counties have medium COVID levels this week.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down 20 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID were down 11 percent. The number of COVID hospitalizations was up 1 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 13 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down more than a full percentage point for the second week in a row. All four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state average with all four ranking among the 12th lowest rates.
With 6.5 percent of its COVID tests coming back positive this week, Union County's rate is the lowest of the 67 counties. Snyder County is just behind at 7.2 percent, followed by Montour County (10.4 percent) and Northumberland County (11.2) percent.