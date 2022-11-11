Four Pennsylvania counties — Bradford, Mercer, Sullivan and Susquehanna — were seeing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 this week and about 2.5 percent of counties nationally were at the highest levels.
All four Valley counties are seeing medium levels of spread in the most recent 7-day window tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other three Valley counties all registered medium levels of community transmission.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
In Pennsylvania, 32 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels. Thirty-one Pennsylvania counties had medium levels. Nationwide, 2.5 percent of counties had high levels, 20.99 percent had medium levels and 76.4 percent had low levels.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was down seven percent in Pennsylvania this week, while the number of COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations were level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 10.4 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive. Three of four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state average.
In Snyder and Union counties, 7.1 percent of all COVID tests last week were positive, fourth lowest in the state. In Montour County, 8.3 percent were postivie, while the positive test rate in Northumberland County was 10.8 percent.