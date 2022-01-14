From Staff reports
HARRISBURG — Sixteen members of the Good Time 4-H Club in Mifflinburg traveled to the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 11 to participate in the State 4-H Potato Judging Contest. The teams practiced for many weeks leading up to the event, judging and grading store bought and farm grown potatoes. Joel Imgrund coached the four teams that participated in this year’s event.
The Union County A team consisting of Abigail Imgrund, Garrett Franck, Kooper Haines and Austin Hanselman. They placed seventh in the competition. The Union County B1 Team had Rhys Klingler, Tamira Lantz, Patricia Shively and Mary Walter. They placed 10th. Union County B2 had newcomers, Cheyenne Arndt, Lily Martin, Serena Martin and Naomi Walter. They placed 13th overall. The Union B3 team had veteran potato judger Jacob Kessler with Corbin Martin and Payson Southers who both were new to the team as well as the youngest members on the team. They placed 14th.