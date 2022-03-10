Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities in the Valley:
1. Introduce your kids to opera with Gilbert & Sullivan’s comic operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” at Susquehanna University’s Degenstein Center Theatre, in Selinsgrove, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The story concerns Frederic, who, having completed his 21st year, is released from his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates. He meets the daughters of Major-General Stanley, including Mabel, and the two young people fall instantly in love. Frederic learns, however, that he was born on Feb. 29, and so, technically, he has a birthday only once each leap year. His indenture specifies that he remain apprenticed to the pirates until his “21st birthday.” Bound by his own sense of duty, Frederic’s only solace is that Mabel agrees to wait for him faithfully. Tickets are free for Susquehanna University students with ID, $15 for adults and $10 for non-SU students. Call 570-372-ARTS or visit the Degenstein Center box office in person.
2. From 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, learn about rain, storms and floods with other families as part of the Nature’s Explorers program at the Dale/Engle/Walker property, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. Held the second Saturday of the month from March to July, each session will introduce a new way of enjoying the natural world. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3oJHoq9
3. Kids can learn about a variety of rocks, minerals and fossils at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg, on Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors can view the museum’s collections, enjoy hands-on activities and talk to experts about geology. There will also be dinosaur encounters, jewelry making, gem mining and more. More information is available at the-childrens-museum.org
4. The Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland, will be opening Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. with a special birthday celebration for famous Northumberland resident and scientist Joseph Priestley. Priestley actor Ron Blatchley will give chemistry demonstrations at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m, Cindy Inkrote will discuss various uses of herbs in the summer kitchen and visitors can tour the museum and chat with costumed docents. There will also be music and light refreshments — including a birthday cake for Priestley’s 289th birthday.
5. Looking for something to do with all those LEGOs lying around the house? Encourage your young architect by making a submission to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s Lego Challenge. You and your family can be whatever creation you want — original creations only, not LEGO sets — and take a picture of it by April 3. The contest is open to all ages and has categories for individuals and teams/businesses. It’s $5 for an individual to enter and $10 for teams. More information is available at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/shop/c/p/Lego-Design-Challenge-x61696095.htm