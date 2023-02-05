SELINSGROVE — It’s tough to imagine enjoying anything long enough to do it for five straight decades. However, Paul Heintzelman, an 84-year-old volunteer who has served as a Boy Scout leader for 50 years has no plans to stop anytime soon.
Heintzelman, of Selinsgrove, was celebrated for his 50 years of service with Boy Scout Troop 419 at their annual Christmas dinner. He was honored with a slide program of his different activities with the troop and a special gold pin commemorating his 50 years of service.
“It meant a lot (to be recognized),” he said.
Like many parents, Heintzelman became involved with scouting when one of his children wanted to join.
“There was a local troop in town and when my oldest son (Tim) was old enough to join, we both signed up,” said Heintzelman. “I wasn’t there too long before I got involved as a leader.”
His two other sons, Andy and Todd, were also Scouts; Todd earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Though he enjoyed various aspects of being a volunteer leader, Heintzelman said his favorite activities center on the outdoor program.
“I really liked the outdoor program we had,” he explained.
Those activities include backpacking, canoeing, camping, shooting, archery and hiking.
“I’ve always done a lot of backpacking outside of Scouts,” he said. “I hiked the Appalachian trail over several years.”
Some of Heintzelman’s more memorable activities with the kids throughout the years include backpacking through the White Mountains of New Hampshire, traveling to a Boy Scout ranch in New Mexico, and taking canoe trips on the Delaware, Susquehanna and Juniata rivers.
“No one memory in particular stands out,” said Heintzelman. “But I’ve always enjoyed trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. We would spend 10 days on a trail and do all sorts of activities — shooting, archery, etc.”
He has also enjoyed the local field trips and the activities within the local community.
“We have worked with East Snyder Park, the Kidsgrove project and we also have our own outdoor camp,” he said.
But above all, he said, he enjoyed watching the boys, under his guidance, learn, grow and advance in the program and in life.
“It’s been a joy watching them grow,” he said.
Troop 419 meets weekly and during the summer, he said, those meetings take place at a special location.
“We have a cabin on an island in the river,” he said. “And in the summertime we have weekly two-hour meetings on the island.”
Richard “Doc” Scheaffer has been with Troop 419 since 1983. He is presently an Assistant Scoutmaster and served as Scoutmaster for several years in the 1990s.
Troop 419, explained Sheaffer, was formed on July 28, 1928, and was officially chartered to Trinity Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove. There are about 18 current active members in the Troop.
He described Heintzelman as a “quiet leader” who has earned the respect of the scouting community.
“He is a super hiker and backpacker, obviously since he completed the Appalachian Trail,” he said. “Everyone, boys and adults, respects Paul. His quiet, steady demeanor has been an excellent example for hundreds of boys over the last 50 years of how you should live your life.”
Sheaffer said that they didn’t start keeping accurate records of troop activities until 1986, and by that time Paul had already been in the troop for 14 years.
According to the last 36 years of records, said Sheaffer, “Heintzelman made six trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, one trip to Double H High Adventure Base in the high desert country of central New Mexico, five 50-mile hikes in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire, eight 50-mile canoe trips, 26 hikes of 20 miles or more, and two bike hikes.”
Sheaffer noted that Heintzelman hiked 1,734 miles with the troop and, “All the while he was completing the 2000-plus mile Appalachian Trail.”
He has stepped back from his duties as of late, and is no longer serving as a leader, but remains active.
“Now I am a troop committee person,” said Heintzelman. “So I’m not as active as I had been, but still pretty much a weekly guy.”
According to their website, scouting.org, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is an organization composed of approximately 2.2 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 800,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. Since its inception in 1910, more than 130 million young men and women have participated in the BSA’s youth programs. More than 35 million adult volunteers have helped carry out the BSA’s mission.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America “is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.”