The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday when health officials announced 2,577 cases across the commonwealth, including 53 in the Valley.
The DOH also announced 69 new deaths across Pennsylvania — none in the Valley — the 15th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths.
Across the Valley, there are 30 new cases in Northumberland County, a dozen in Union County, 10 in Snyder County and one in Montour County. There were seven counties with at least 100 new cases on Wednesday, led by 279 cases out of Philadelphia County.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.3 percent last week, the 11th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 90 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
Hospitalizations
There were 22 fewer patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania on Wednesday than on Tuesday according to DOH officials. There were 1,648 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 357 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up three from Tuesday, while 186 patients were being treated on ventilators, down four.
In Valley health care facilities, 40 were being treated for the novel coronavirus, an increase of one.
There were 29 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with seven in ICUs and four on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, four patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were seven patients being treated.
On-campus
The number of active COVID-19 cases declined at both Bucknell and Susquehanna universities in the latest updates to their respective dashboards.
On Wednesday, Bucknell’s dashboard showed 31 active cases, down seven from Tuesday, including 29 students. The school reported seven positive tests on Tuesday, ending two days in a row without a positive test. According to the school’s online dashboard, 79 students are in isolation, up seven from Tuesday’s report.
At Susquehanna, there are now 28 active cases on campus, down six from Tuesday, including 27 students. Since the semester began, there have been 63 total cases at SU, including 52 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Monday, there have been 2,054 cases at 35 locations across the Valley.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 997 resident cases and 243 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 130 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 249 resident cases, and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 42 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
The state’s Department of Corrections is reporting just 21 active cases at the facility, including six inmates and 15 staffers, down three from Tuesday. There were more than 160 inmate cases a week ago.
There are at least nine active cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state reports there are eight active cases among individuals receiving services and fewer than five staffers. If the number is fewer than give, the state does not release case totals for privcay reasons. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.
As of Wednesday morning, there are still 37 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, including 17 inmates and 20 staffers. At Allenwood, there are two positive inmate cases at the low-security unit and two inmate and three positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, 197 inmates and 192 staffers are fully vaccinated at USP-Lewisburg. At Allenwood, 331 inmates and 368 staffers have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.