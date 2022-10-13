The Daily Item
Six Valley golfers — including three District 4 champions — will compete in the two-day PIAA Golf Championships next week at Penn State.
Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb are heading back to states for the third consecutive time. Selinsgrove senior Sam Wetmiller, the District 4 Class 3A champion, is going to states for the first time, as is Midd-West’s Kyle Beward, the 2A district champion. Shamokin’s Kennedy Petrovich and Danville’s Cole Duffy also qualified at the two-day district tournament earlier this month.
The state championship meet is Monday and Tuesday at Penn State. Golfers in 2A will play the Blue Course over two days, while 3A players will compete on the White Course. The team championship meet is Wednesday at Penn State.
Rabb is chasing an elusive gold medal after finishing second by three strokes as a freshman and ninth a year ago. She shot 77 as a freshman, then 81 in 2021.
Wetmiller heads to states after being the only boy in District 4-3A field to shoot two rounds in the 70s.
In 2A, Beward outlasted Mahoney to claim district gold. Beward’s final round 76 was the lowest boys’ score of any round in 2A. Mahoney was 20th last year as junior with an 80 after finishing 10th in 2019.
Danville coach Ron Kanaskie said Thursday he expects Duffy to play. Duffy, who also starts at cornerback for Danville’s unbeaten football team, was injured in last week’s football game at Montoursville.
The 10th-grader, the son of former PIAA golf champion Sean Duffy, tied for sixth at districts and earned the district’s final bid to states on the second playoff hole.