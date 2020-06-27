Pennsylvania's new COVID-19 case total increased for the fourth day in a row on Saturday with 621 additional cases pushing the number near 85,000 since March.
There were nine new cases in the Valley — six in Northumberland County, two in Snyder and one in Montour — including three cases in Northumberland County long-term care facilities.
The 621 new cases push the statewide total to 84,991. It was the largest single-day increase since June 12, when there were 636 new cases. There have been only 5 days in June with at least 600 new cases. State health officials estimate 78 percent of patients with COVID-19 Pennsylvania have already recovered.
The number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 patients on ventilators continues to decline. There were 651 patients hospitalized statewide on Saturday, a drop of 24 from Friday, while 188 patients are on ventilators, down seven from Friday.
State health officials announced 24 new deaths on Saturday, pushing the total of 6,603.
There have now been 517 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 294 in Northumberland County, 90 in Union, 70 in Montour and 63 in Snyder.
There are also three new cases at a long-term care facility in Northumberland County, according to the state. There have now been 45 confirmed cases among residents and five among workers at 2 facilities.
According to data from its company headquarters, ManorCare-Sunbury has had 50 cases, but the totals do not match up with state numbers. According to HCR-ManorCare, there have been 41 confirmed cases among residents and nine employees at the Sunbury facility. State data has typically taken a few days to match up with facility data.