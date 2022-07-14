SUNBURY — Two municipalities in Northumberland County received a combined $629,000 in state funding to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing safety and mobility.
The city of Sunbury received $353,008 for the replacement of the traffic signal at Front Street and Reagan Street and Mount Carmel Borough received $276,080 for modernization of the traffic signal at Third Street and Oak Street. They are among 70 municipalities received more than $37.8 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) “Green Light-Go” program.
“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, as well as keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a media release. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”
Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement s to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to , light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER