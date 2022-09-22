SUNBURY — More than 65 hopeful candidates for various jobs in the Valley are looking forward to the chance at employment opportunities thanks to a PA CareerLink job fair held Thursday.
The fair, originally scheduled to be held in Cameron Park, was held inside the Albright Center, on Chestnut Street, due to rain.
“We are seeing a lot of great candidates,” Devon Lloyd-Harris, service coordinator for Arcadia Home Health & Staffing, in Sunbury, said. “This has been a good day here.”
Santina Sacavage, of Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers, of Coal Township, said job fairs are a good way to meet people and get applications.
“We got to talk to a lot of people today,” she said. “These are good for the area and we get to see some applications.”
Tammy Humphrey, 40, of Sunbury, said she has been a stay-at-home mother and now wants to come back to the workforce.
“I am seeing a lot of good opportunities,” she said. “This was well put together and I got to meet a lot of people and talk.”
PA Career Link Business Consultant Zach Stotter said there were about 70 people who came through the doors to speak with 45 vendors throughout the two-hour fair.
Malik Smith, of Selinsgrove, summed up the event.
“There are a lot of good paying jobs out there,” he said. “I wanted to come to this to see what opportunities are there but I also found out there are many great paying jobs available.”