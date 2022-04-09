The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid made his closing argument for MVP votes, and all but wrapped up the NBA scoring title, scoring 41 points while adding 20 rebounds and four assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-120 victory Saturday over the Indiana Pacers.
Embiid shot 14-for-17 from the floor, went 11-of-15 from the foul line and made both his 3-point attempts in a game that Philadelphia (50-31) needed to win to remain alive in the hunt for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was the first time this season that an NBA player scored 40 or more points and had 20 or more rebounds in a game. It was the third time in Embiid’s career it has happened — with all three times coming against the Pacers.
James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists for Philadelphia, who also got double-digit point performances from Tobias Harris (18), Tyrese Maxey (18) and Danny Green (15).
Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 19 for Indiana (25-56), which lost its ninth straight game.
Grizzlies 141, Pelicans 114
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 21 points and nine assists in his return from soreness in his right knee, Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and Memphis routed New Orleans to tie the 2012-13 franchise record for victories in a season at 56.
After missing nine games, Morant played almost 27 minutes as the second-seeded Grizzlies got their starting lineup back together as they prepare for the postseason. They will close the regular season at home against Boston tonight.
Warriors 100, Spurs 94
SAN ANTONIO — Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole each had 18 points, and Golden State won its fourth straight, beating San Antonio ,and strengthen its hopes for a top-three seed.
Golden State is a game ahead of Dallas in the Western Conference and can secure the third seed with a victory today.
If the Warriors lose, and the Mavericks beat the Spurs today, Dallas will finish third after going 3-1 in its season series with Golden State.
San Antonio will finish 10th in the Western Conference and must travel to ninth-seeded New Orleans for the opener of the play-in tournament Wednesday.