Early returns on the national 988 suicide helpline are strong, proving the federal dollars spent on the program were well spent.
The helpline launched a year ago. It was signed into law in 2020 by former President Donald Trump and Congress approved more than $1 billion to fund the program — with much of the funding coming from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.
According to early data, more than 5 million people have called or texted the helpline since it was shortened from the long-standing national lifeline — 1-800-273-8255 is still available — last July. Data show that is 2 million more calls than the year before, according to CNHI Massachusetts reporter Christian Wade. Despite the significant uptick in calls and texts, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSA) says wait times to reach someone on the helpline have decreased since the launch. SAMSA oversees the program.
Under the system, people who call or text 988 can reach trained behavioral-health counselors who belong to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network counselors at nearly 200 local centers across the country — including 13 in Pennsylvania. The counselors are trained to help people in crisis and provide support, connecting them with mental health services. Military veterans and members of the LGBTQ+ community have specialized options available after the initial contact through 988.
Translators for more than 250 languages are also available.
According to SAMSA, “All Lifeline crisis centers adhere to the Lifeline’s Imminent Risk Policy, which means that crisis center staff work through active engagement to provide support and assistance for people at risk in the least restrictive setting possible. Most contacts with the Lifeline are resolved by the Lifeline itself, by chat or phone, in a manner that does not require additional immediate intervention.” Nearly all contacts are resolved without involving 911 or emergency responders, according to data from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.
“It’s clear that we are dealing with a national mental health crisis, and I think most Americans know this, but the data is incredibly encouraging in terms of how many people are getting help,” U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and co-author of the bipartisan bill, said. “Having a three-digit number that people can remember is why we’re seeing this dramatic increase.”
More than 48,000 Americans died by suicide in 2021 and federal data show suicide remains a leading cause of premature death for people from their teens and well into their 50s.
More federal funding is scheduled to be allocated for the program later this year, money that has proven effective so far, justifying the expense.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.