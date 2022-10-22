The Veterans Crisis Line’s new number — 988 then Press 1 — was launched earlier this year as a 24/7 confidential crisis support for veterans and their loved ones.
Signed into law in 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act authorized 988 as the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. As part of the law, all telephone service providers in the U.S. had to activate the number no later than July 16, 2022.
Veterans can use this new option by dialing 988 and pressing 1 to contact the Veterans Crisis Line. Veterans may still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the previous phone number — 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 — by text (838255), and through chat (VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat).
You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call. The Veterans Crisis Line serves veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them.
The service provides access to free, confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year. It connects callers with a real person qualified to support veterans.
Contact the hotline immediately if you or the veteran or service member in your life is showing signs of crisis, such as talking about feeling hopeless, experiencing anxiety or agitation, increasing risky behaviors or substance use.
— Justin Strawser