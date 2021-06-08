LEWISBURG — Bob Kuhn at age 99 is the oldest fundraiser golfer to ever participate in the annual Albright Care Services Golf Challenge at Bucknell Golf Club in Lewisburg.
Kuhn, a resident of York Normandie Ridge Community in York, has raised more than $50,000 in his 14 years of participating, including more than $6,000 this year to become the second-highest fundraiser in 2021. After he completed the event on Monday afternoon, he was surprised by his grandson, Dr. Ben Kuhn, of Lewisburg, and seven of his fellow Normandie Ridge residents.
He said the secret to his ability is his daily routine.
“I’m active in the morning, I do wood shop in the morning, I take a walk in the afternoon, and sit at the gazebo and read,” said Kuhn, who has been playing golf for 55 years. “I work in the morning and relax in the afternoon.”
Kuhn said he was not expecting to see his friends and his grandson, who is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Geisinger. Ben Kuhn took off work to surprise him, having sat down beside his grandfather without announcing himself just before the event started.
“I didn’t play today, I was just his fan club for all 18 holes,” said Ben Kuhn. “At age 99, the only thing is it takes an extra stroke to make it on the green. Otherwise, he hits it straight and narrow.”
Kuhn’s friends and fellow Normandie Ridge residents — Monte Foor, Jinny Foor, Bruce Dupp, Lena Wright, Rick Krebs and Ken Springer, and bus driver Charles Patterson — drove 90 miles from York County to be with him. When he stepped into the dining room, they cheered and clapped for him.
“He’s our hero,” said Monte Foor. “We support him every year.”
“He’s an amazing individual,” said Dupp.
Kuhn said he was tired after Monday’s event, and he isn’t sure if he’ll participate next year.
“It’s still a year away,” he said.
Sue Jamison, who works in Donor Relations & Community Outreach of Albright Care Services, said Kuhn is one of 56 participants in Monday’s event. This year’s event brought in the third-highest amount at $129,000. The highest was in 2019 with $140,000 and the second highest was in 2020 with $134,000.
Seven golfers this year raised more than $3,500, including Kuhn. He raised more than $6,000 this year as the second highest amount raised, she said.
Kuhn had the highest amount last year with more than $9,000 raised, she said.
Since its inception in 1999, there have been 289 unique fundraiser golfers. Cumulatively, those golfers have raised $1,146,709, said Jamison.