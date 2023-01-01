I know of two brothers who had a falling out when they were young adults. They both vowed never to speak to one another again. Toward the end of their lives, a reconciliation was arranged. One was brought to the door of the other, but would not enter until his brother invited him in. In turn, the brother refused to invite him until the other asked to come in. After decades apart, neither one was able to see his brother as anything but an adversary. They stood like that for some time, until one walked away as the other closed his door.
You may recall a different set of brothers from the Bible: Jacob tricks his twin brother Esau out of his father’s blessing and birthright. Esau vows revenge, and Jacob flees. The story told in the book of Genesis follows Jacob, who becomes the hero. He finds his way to his mother’s homeland, and this leads to adventures with wives, many sons, and becoming a successful businessman.
After much success, Jacob decides to return to the land of his birth. But returning will require a reunion between Jacob and Esau. He is coming home to live, but fears that Esau still wants to carry out the threat he made against Jacob’s life years ago.
Jacob’s fears are legitimate. He, not Esau, was the trickster and thief of the story. He sends messengers ahead to announce his arrival, his intent on reconciliation, and proof, in the form of abundant gifts, that he is not going to steal anything of Esau’s because he is lacking nothing.
The brothers approach one another. Jacob is bowing down before Esau. Tension fills the air. A showdown seems inevitable. The only reasonable next step would seem to be confrontation. Instead, Esau runs to Jacob, wraps his arms around him, and weeps. He then invites Jacob to bring his whole family to live on their land. Jacob politely declines and they part ways, reconciled enough to live as peaceful neighbors.
The next time they meet is when their father, Isaac, dies, and they come together to bury him. We might expect that with Isaac gone, Esau will show his true colors and attack Jacob and his family. Instead, they mourn their father together and uneventfully part ways. It seems that both men have matured and grown out of their youthful indiscretions.
Esau does not become a villain in the Jewish story until the 2nd century, C.E. when the rabbis of the time, victims and witnesses of terrible destruction and exile, equate their enemies with him, saying that these people are invoking Esau’s revenge. Though the biblical narrative offers a model of reconciliation, creating the character of an enemy is too tempting for people who feel their existence is being threatened.
The portraits of those we fear, taught over and over for generations, are deeply embedded in us. Jacob prepares for the encounter with fear and suspicion. Esau comes with the attitude of recognizing and acknowledging, but then parting without conflict or consequence. By doing so, they are both able to move on with their lives.
There is a teaching from the Zohar, the medieval, mystical text, that says redemption is dependent on only one thing — weeping: “ ‘Esau raised his voice and wept’ (Genesis 27: 38) … these are the tears that tore us apart… as soon as Esau’s tears cease — that is, in the very moment when the people Israel begin to weep out of compassion for him — then we will be ready for redemption.” (Zohar, Sh’mot 206)
True faith requires risking compassion for the enemy, even as you continue to disagree and perhaps even confront them. It requires asking to come in, while also offering an invitation.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.