A. Christobell “Chris” Byle, 87, of Herndon, passed away at home Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
She was born April 9, 1934, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Goldie Mae and Daniel Herbert Conrad.
She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Gratz, and the Paxton Bible Church. Chris loved baking, sewing, shopping, puzzles, and going to the beach.
Chris is survived by four daughters, Karen (Jerry) Leader of Mechanicsburg, Jane (Reece Martin) Seabolt of McMinnville, Tenn., Janet Dreese of Herndon, Ann (Todd) Hess of Herndon; son, Kenneth (Robin) Dreese of North Benton, Ohio; sister, Shirley Silvick; three stepsons, Craig Byle of Louisiana, Leonard Byle of Gratz, William Byle of Gratz; nine grandchildren, Tracy, Todd, Michael, Chad, Thera, Kasey, Adam, Travis, Erin; 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sister, Lois Batdorf; son, Jeffrey Conrad Dreese; and her husband, Paul G. Byle.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in Lantz’s Emmanuel Cemetery, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Chris, visit www.reedfh.com.