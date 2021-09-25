A. Dennis Pirraglia Sr., 76, formerly of 86 Laney St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 8:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born August 28, 1945, in DuBois, a son of the late Anthony and Dolly (Cota) Pirraglia. On August 25, 1967, he married the former Kay L. Kagy, who survives.
Dennis was a 1963 graduate of DuBois High School and a 1967 graduate of Bloomsburg University.
He was employed as Business Manager at Mifflinburg Area School District for over 30 years.
Dennis was a PIAA track official for 19 years, a college track official, and coached the Mifflinburg High School girls track team for 10 years. He was an avid golfer.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 54 years are two daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya and Doug Walter of Millmont, and Toni and Rodney Gessner of Mifflinburg; one son, Anthony D. Pirraglia Jr. of Mifflinburg; 13 grandchildren, Ty Walter, Cole Walter, Luke and his wife Laura Walter, Joseph and his wife Hannah Pirraglia, Ryan Gessner, Kyle Gessner, Eric Gessner, Joel Bergerstock, Alex Pirraglia, Ben Pirraglia, Charlotte Pirraglia, and Wesley Pirraglia; and two great-grandchildren, Stella and Waylon Pirraglia.
He was preceded in death by one brother, George Pirraglia.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 7 with Rev. John Yost officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to MACST, Inc. (Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust Fund), 1900 Dietrich Rd., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
