Less than 1% of Americans, many of them non-citizens, have ever worn the military service uniform and placed themselves in harms way, hoping for a better life in the world’s wealthiest nation.
National holidays have been dedicated to the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the survival of American democracy, a government of, for and by the people.
All flag-waving, patriotic Americans claim to honor the sacrifices of generations of men and women veterans, banners fly in many small towns proclaiming these honors. Everyone loves a veteran, until he/she can no longer afford to live in a nation governed by multinational corporations and banking cartels.
With a family military history spanning three generations, from World War I, World War II to Korea and Vietnam (always USMC/USN), this old vet must question the patriotic fervor of a landlord demanding nearly $200 a month in rent increase with 30 days notice, or eviction. Oh, and by the way, thanks for your service.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs