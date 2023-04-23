SUNBURY — While everyone shudders at the thought of child abuse, the people at the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Child Advocacy Center devote their lives to dealing with it on a daily basis. Many times while facing some of the darkest aspects of humanity, they also find compassion.
“We don’t assume anything when a child comes here,” said Cheryl “Sherry” Moroz, a forensic investigator with the CAC since 2007. “We don’t have every detail. Our goal is not to get a disclosure. Our goal is to provide an atmosphere and an environment in which a child can share with you what happened, if something did happen.”
Licensed in forensic interviewing through the National Children’s Alliance, Moroz said the questions she asks children are non-leading, non-suggestive and developmentally appropriate.
“Basically we go through an interview protocol where we establish a little bit of rapport,” she said. “Everything we do is based on research. The way we talk, the way we word things … for the most part I’m giving a child an invitation to tell me everything about something: Tell me everything you did this morning before you came here. Tell me about your family. Who do you live with?”
“Forensic interviewing is so much more than just talking to a victim,” said Melissa Wagner, program director at the CAC. “Interviewers must consider numerous factors about the child, their life experiences, development, culture, relationships and so much more when forming questions. Sherry truly is an expert and our CAC, and the communities we serve, are fortunate to have someone of her caliber.”
Among the many cases Moroz has worked with, she recalled one where, after a case went to court, a member of the jury called to thank the CAC workers.
“They said to keep doing what we do because, had they not seen the interview during the court proceeding, they may not have convicted the suspect,” Moroz said. “Knowing how a child was spoken to and seeing a child in their own words describe what happened is pretty powerful.”
In another case, a young child was removed from her mother’s home because of allegations against a family member.
“It was referred to us, and I did the interview and was able to put everything in a context that made it very clear that Mom had done absolutely nothing wrong,” Moroz said. “She was so excited when she saw her mom … We did the interview and determined there had been a misunderstanding, and the child went home with her mom.”
“A committed and effective team is the foundation of any Child Advocacy Center because each team member brings expertise, experience and knowledge,” Wagner said. “A coordinated response, by its nature, minimizes trauma for a child victim and their family and that is always our priority.”
Suspect child abuse?
If someone suspects child abuse, they should call Childline at 800-932-0313, Moroz said.
“If there is something that makes you suspicious, then report it,” Moroz said. “Maybe it’s not abuse, but maybe it’s something where a family can use some help in another way. Nobody wants bad things to happen to children. In the meantime, you’re making sure that children are safe.”
One of the things she enjoys about her job is being able to educate juries about the dynamics of child abuse and families. People tend to fear that when Children and Youth or the police start an investigation, children will be taken away, but that’s not so, she said. In fact, that decision must be made by a judge.
“I think everybody needs to kind of trust the process a little bit instead of just assuming a certain outcome will be what happens,” Moroz said.
Perspective on human nature
Even though Moroz deals with horrific or disheartening situations, she reminds herself that most people she knows are good. Plus, after being a forensic investigator for so many years, she also knows that choices people make today are often the result of what happened to them in their past.
“When it seems like parents aren’t doing their job, look at what their upbringing was like,” she said. “Look at what they have had to contend with. Sometimes you just have to have some compassion for how people got to where they are. Whether they’re criminals or not, you have to look at the human nature of it all. I think that looking at the humanness of everybody helps me to understand that bad things happen, and then we try to intervene in some way, to provide services or help, and hope things get better in the future.”
“Sherry hears unthinkable details about heinous crimes, day in and day out,” Wagner said. “Remarkably, she never complains. Her commitment to finding the truth in a child-friendly way never waivers.”
Moroz pointed out another important aspect. She’s part of a team that includes a victim advocate, coordinator, nurse, therapist, doctors and their director, Wagner. They meet every morning to discuss the day ahead and process events from the day before.
“I know, and everybody knows, that we can literally walk into anybody’s office and say, ‘I need to talk about this,’ and we do,” Moroz said. “We’re not in isolation here. We take care of each other.”