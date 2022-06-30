I would like to thank my family and my friends for their love and support throughout the years that have ultimately brought me to this stage today.
I’m here today to speak about the uniqueness of each individual as we move past high school. In the Disney movie Encanto, our graduation theme for this year, Mirabel, the main character, prepares to walk through the magic door that would grant her a unique power of her own. She is so excited that she asks her grandmother, ‘What do you think my gift will be?”
Her life had been building up to this moment of receiving her special gift, but she didn’t get it.
And here we are sitting at graduation, none of us knowing what the future holds.
I ponder this question. What will be our gifts? Have we found them yet? Or are we still figuring things out? I can speak for myself that I enjoy woodworking, writing stories and poetry, and am pretty sure that I’ll pursue something in the arts and humanities like Spanish or psychology. But the truth is, I don’t know.
I reflect on my time in the Danville School District and remember the different faces I have met.
I realize that the people we have surrounded ourselves with have made us who we are.
We are all trying to find our place in this world, to find our own ways of helping this community we have become a part of I think of the gifts that don’t often get the emphasis they deserve: The patience a student has in order to help another through a math problem, the self-discipline a student needs in order to get that trial project done before the deadline, the organizational skills needed to get through high school with a balance between home life and school life, and the perseverance required to get through those tough times of stress so we can excel in these difficult courses at Danville. We have students in Danville that are not only willing to use their knowledge to help themselves succeed but to help others and their own means of success. These are the gifts that push us and each other toward a bright future.
We open the door to the next steps of our lives, to pursue careers and find our can, guided by our curiosity despite the fear of not knowing what is to come. We were given gifts in the form of talent and knowledge that we will each use to do something different to fulfill our potential.
We focus on these gifts because we want to move forward and find our places in the world, to be seen for who we are. But realizing we have these gifts is difficult. Like Mirabel, we have to wait for our gifts to present themselves. Rudyard Kipling wrote about that waiting game and the difficulties that lie ahead in his poem “If”, a poem I first read when I was eight years old. He wrote, ‘If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew / To serve your turn long after they are gone / and so hold on when there is nothing in you / Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold On.’”
Sometimes we’ll hit a wall, or maybe a pandemic, but society has a place for each and every person who has the will to hold on. Whether we know what we warn to do, or not, there is a light ahead, a candle burning in hopes of finally reaching toward that doorknob and opening the door to get the answer to that question, what are our gifts?
And truly, what will be our gifts?
Well, as Mirabel’s grandmother responds, ‘Whatever gift awaits will be just as special as you.”