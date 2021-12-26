“Blessed are the Peacemakers.”
And happy were we to be among them when Pastor Rich Fangman and I went to Country Turf and Trail to bless the journey of the more than 12 trucks with trailers filled with home goods and toys that pulled out for Operation Kentucky. These trailers were filled with gifts from local businesses and local citizens. Neighbors packed the trailers. Generosity housed them their first night in Frankfurt. I don’t know all the wonderful folk who helped, but thank you to each of you. Thank you in particular to the members of the Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Company who lit the spark for this amazing Peace Train.
In a time when we hear so much about division and politics, when no one can seem to find ways to bring different factions together, when need arises people focus on what is important, grateful for the opportunity to cooperate. During the holiday season, there have been drives all over the Valley, supporting children and families and the institutions that support them.
There is much for us to do to correct the problems, and the American people are not in agreement on how we do that. But do not doubt for one moment that we know that change and support are needed and that we are willing to help. We want families to be housed, children to have food and fun, and everyone to be productive citizens. The donations this holiday have made that clear.
There is so much more to do. There will be another Peace Train (follow them on Facebook/operationKentucky). They’ll need your help. Watch my FaceBook page and the one above and do you know what else is needed? Volunteer firefighters. You know who would be a great firefighter? You, perhaps? Or someone you know, who only needs to be encouraged? We live in an amazing valley. It will only become more amazing as we work together. I found a great quote this week by Hazel Henderson, that said “… we do not know enough (about the future) to be pessimistic.”
I can tell that I know from what I saw today, that I do know enough to be optimistic. You and I can be Peacemakers. It is in us. Let’s remember the words of Yusef/Cat Stevens and “Everyone jump on the Peace Train.”
Thanks again, Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Company and Country Turf and Trail and all you wonderful volunteers. As the response in my prayer said, “We offer thanks and blessings.”
Ann Keeler Evans has written for The Daily Item on religion and on aging parents. She now serves as “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org