Come Wednesday, will you be wondering how much wood can a woodchuck chuck, or will you be anxiously awaiting to hear Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, give his prediction as to when spring will arrive? All kidding aside, the groundhog, or as some call it the woodchuck or whistle pig, is certainly an interesting creature.
Found throughout Pennsylvania, groundhogs live in a variety of habitats ranging from mountainous areas where they are often referred to as “rock chucks,” to agricultural areas and urban sites where they are more common due to the increased number of food sources.
A member of the rodent family, groundhogs are probably best known for their digging ability. With the use of their short but muscular legs, groundhogs will dig tunnels, turning them into denning areas that will be used for protection from predators including such creatures as fox, coyote and bald eagles.
Here’s an interesting fact about groundhogs. Like most, if not all rodents, the groundhog or woodchuck will continue to have its teeth grow throughout its entire life span. These teeth, if improperly lined, will not grind down as nature intended. When this happens, the teeth can grow into some incredibly unique shapes. I’ve not only seen some that resemble elephant tusks or the cutters of a wild boar, but have read of reports of the teeth growing until they pierced the animal’s skull, causing death either by starvation or the piercing of the brain. Either of which would be a cruel way to die, yet the way of life and death as nature intended.
Adult chucks can range from as little as 5 pounds in weight to as heavy as 15 pounds, depending on available food sources. Most animals are either brown or brownish-black in color, though blonde or even white individuals do occur. Chucks are home bodies, very seldom moving far from where they were born. A chuck that travels a half mile is truly a rare individual.
Typically a vegetarian, the groundhog will eat a wide variety of plants including grass, clover, corn, dandelion, beans, apples and other fruits and grains. A number of years ago one hungry groundhog helped himself to two dozen young tomato plants before I finally caught up to him.
It’s not uncommon during late spring and early summer to see large circular bare spots in soybean fields. More often than not, such areas are the work of a hungry groundhog. It’s this behavior and the fact that its tunneling can lead to injury of both livestock and farm machinery that makes the groundhog so unpopular with many farmers.
At times groundhogs are very vocal, producing both a chuck-chuck sound as well as a whistle, often used to alarm other groundhogs of an approaching predator.
A hibernator, groundhogs will spend much of the winter secure in their dens. In late February the males will begin traveling from den to den in search of a willing female. After a 28-day gestation period the young will be born blind, nearly naked and completely helpless, depending on the female for nourishment and warmth. Litters of 3 to 4 are typical. After about a month the young will begin leaving the den where they will start to feed, eventually breaking away from the family unit by late June or July and establishing their own territory.
In captivity chucks can live to 8 or even 10 years of age, but seldom live that long in the wild, with severe weather, disease and predators all taking their toll.
In summary, whether you are a groundhog fan or a hater, you have to admit no matter what name you call it by, the groundhog is an interesting creature and a valuable member of Pennsylvania’s animal kingdom.