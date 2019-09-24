Dr. Lindsay Sauers, of UPMC Susquehanna, would like to share the following message with anyone who may be struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide:
“You are not alone.
“That doesn’t mean your struggle is not unique, but there are people out there who can be with you in the suffering.
“That doesn’t mean they will be able to take it away, but it does mean you don’t have to be in a silo of your own suffering.
“There are resources. Even if you don’t have family or friends nearby, you are not alone. There is a growing nation of individuals who can help develop strategies to help you get through this tough time.
“Reach out. Get help. You don’t have to be alone.”