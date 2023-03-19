Valentine’s Day is a holiday with high expectations. It can be wonderful...or disappointing. February 14, Valentine’s Day 2023 was wonderful, especially for the guests at Iron Vines Winery in Sunbury. It was a night to remember, with perfect touches of love, at this unique venue.
Gail Brandon, Iron Vines manager, asked me to be On the Scene. I accepted gladly. Dear friend, Gwen Lemmerman, went with me, just to hang out. As we walked into Iron Vines, Gwen introduced me to Homer Smith, Jr. and his wife, Joan Barnhart Smith. Joan knew me from On the Scene and is friends with another dear friend, Becky Minium. I stopped to say Hi to Donna Hornberger, who tends bar. It is a joy to be connected to so many people, and to meet new friends through my column.
The Valentine’s Day event was held upstairs and I loved seeing all of the unusual tables and chairs, and interesting art on the walls; fun and funky. The tables were set beautifully. Red candles and red table runners were a lovely holiday accent.
Gail told me I was sitting at Iron Vines’ owner, Dave Snyder’s table. Dave is such a gracious host. As is his wife, Ruth Snyder. All guests had assigned tables. I sat near the Smiths and Kris and Ken Rearick. We became instant friends.
The evening’s dinner was prepared by Larry Mancino (more on the food later). Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks provided the music. Jazz standards, swing, and blues were perfect for this special evening. Couples, singles, adults of all ages, added to the ambiance and the feeling of being at a New York supper club.
Iron Vines’ wine was the perfect accompaniment to a sumptuous, scrumptious meal. The meal began with grilled zucchini strips, crab stuffed mushrooms, and tomato pie. The salad and rolls were next. The pasta course was bowtie Shrimp Valentino, and the meat course was beef braciole. Dessert — strawberry tiramisu and Lemoncello cake. I wondered if I hadn’t been transported to New York’s Little Italy or Sciolla’s or Palumbo’s in Philly. A tip of the white chef’s hat — or toque to Chef Larry.
I chatted with William and Margaret McGee as the band played “Mood Indigo.” They were very happy to be part of this enchanted evening. Kim Soper and Keith Musser were delighted to be at Iron Vines too, as were John Sovic and Tracie Hermann.
I met Blue River Soul members: Rick (musician) and Kim Findley, Ted (musician) and Ruth DiCola, and Chris (musician) and Amy Minnich, Andy Seal (bass), and vocalist Karen Meeks. Bonnie Smith was at their table, too. Karen was dancing to the music and I decided to join her. I couldn’t sit still. Iron Vines regular, Jim Snyder, was dancing, lost in the music.
Jeff and Cindy Coup were dancing, as the music played. Romantic ballads added incentive: “A Sunday Kind of Love,” “At Last, Look of Love,” and, of course, “My Funny Valentine.”
The evening ended with Blue River Soul playing “What a Wonderful World” and Karen crooning the words. The perfect song to end a perfect evening; a song of universal love.
And as guests said their good-byes, each woman was given a long-stemmed rose.
I thanked Dave for asking me to be On the Scene for this unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration.
When Gwen and I left, we headed to McGuigan’s for a nightcap. and that’s a story for another day.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com