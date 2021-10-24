The original writer for today’s column had a family emergency. I was asked to fill in. Of course, I said yes. So here I am again, glad to be with you.
With a monthly column, I spend a week picking through ideas and then slowly develop my column on my theme of Peacemaking and non-violence. However, there wasn’t time, and right now, what I’m thinking about most is the death of my college friend Sandy, or Scout, as I called her, and her journey into Peace.
Sandy was one of the most intrepid adventurers I ever met. That was true in many ways, but it was also true physically. We had a fun but mis-matched friendship. On a two-month trip around the country in 1980-something, she wanted to go whitewater rafting. Thankfully, the boat was a guided boat, because otherwise I would have been screaming my head off while Scout headed for the toughest rapids. Surprisingly, I loved it. But I never loved jumping 30 feet into frigid water or climbing mountains. We had completely different work goals and political viewpoints. Nonetheless the friendship deepened — as they do.
Toward the end of this hard-driving life, she developed a rare stage-four cancer. My warrior woman friend fought. But cancer never fights fair, it simply continues to mutate.
Somewhere in the battle, Sandy found a different way to deal with the cancer. She worked with a Buddhist teacher. She found in herself the beautiful and the gentle, words that as she said, she’d never given herself room to explore.
In her life, both business and pleasure, she never took the easy road. If there were a path around and one over the obstacle, she went over. However, in dying, she learned from her teacher of a middle way, as author Rivera Sun describes it, “the way of water around the obstacles.” She chose, to listen to her body when it said stop eating. She stopped painkillers, wanting to have what we called a Conscious Death. She went to live with her beloved son, who cared tenderly for her.
She had stopped eating when she asked me to read her Tarot cards. I was hesitant, never having read for anyone actively dying. Sandy insisted. She was interested in what I was doing and the differences from before. She wanted to support me in my new endeavors. Scout was always curious.
It was the most profound and intimate experience of my life. The conversation engendered by the cards allowed us to speak clearly about her the rest of her life and her death. She was able tell me everything she needed to without mincing words. I did the same. We spoke about the need for me to read for others in her position who might be open to a reading. My pastoral care training and congregational work make me uniquely qualified to support people who have chosen Conscious Dying, being present to the last possible minute of life.
This is not for everyone. But it was right for Scout. Even from a distance, her three-week vigil was awe-inspiring and very intimate. Her son wrote to us every night. We wrote to him. We were all transformed as Sandy found grace in living and dying and shared it with us.
Ann Keeler Evans has written for the Daily Item in religion and on aging parents. She now serves as a “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org