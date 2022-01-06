Liz Cheney walks in lockstep with all Republican policies but one. And that concerns Donald Trump. She recalls when Bush and Liz’s VP father won a highly controversial election: “I think about sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001 watching Al Gore. We’d won. I’m sure he didn’t think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation, and that is one of the big differences between that and what we’re dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today.”
Liz Cheney reported that the January 6 Committee now has first-hand testimony that former President Trump sat and watched the assault on the Capitol on live TV on Jan. 6, rather than taking immediate action to tell his supporters to stand down and leave the Capitol.
You may or may not agree with Liz and the Republican policies she supports. But she does believe, as every American should, that the rule of law, the constitution and democracy should be what every American supports.
The evidence is overwhelming that Trump lost the last election and incited an insurrection. The Republican Party has to make a choice. Liz Cheney says “We can either be loyal to our Constitution or loyal to Donald Trump, but we cannot be both.” In other words are Republicans patriotic Americans like Liz or Trump supporters?
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg