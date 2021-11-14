I have received a number of email one question questionnaires from Rep. Fred Keller. As all survey writers know that by the phrasing of the question or possible choices listed, responders can be pushed in the direction of getting the desired response. This has been clearly demonstrated by Keller’s recent “polls.”
One question asked if constituents were affected by inflation. Duh, everyone has been affected. Fred, I would hope, knows this but he is more interested in scoring political points than information. He wants to blame President Biden and Democrats, but the facts may point fingers in other directions.
Two things happening at the same time doesn’t mean that one is the cause of the other. Presidents are often blamed for things that happen during their tenure over which they have little control and/or were set in motion before their entering office. This is the situation in which Biden is now found. Keller and his Trumpian allies certainly aren’t interested in truth.
Economics tell us that if demand goes up and/or supplies are short, prices go up. Both underlie today’s inflation and both resulted from the pandemic. When the demand for products fell, manufacturers cut back on production. The pandemic was amplified by the lies that former President Donald Trump spewed about the virus and his failure to take necessary action. The refusal of many to get the vaccine resulted in the surge of cases over the summer. The unvaccinated were the primary victims of increases in cases and the reservoir of infection to spread the disease. Thankfully, we have seen a reduction in cases lately. The majority of those refusing to get the shot accept social media ignorance and conspiracy fabrications over the advice given by the experts at the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The recovery from the supply and demand imbalance has put us where we are today. We now have had an enormous surge in demand and a supply chain that can’t deliver on the demand. Ships backed up in harbors and not enough truck drivers are central underlying factors. Politicians like Keller who preach the gospel of a government hands-off policy with business, don’t seem to understand that the entire supply chain is controlled by private businesses. There is little control presidents often have in these situations.
Meanwhile, we have had a rapid increase in the price of gasoline. Prices were low last spring because demand was low as a result of travel restrictions and the pandemic. Now with travel back, demand has increased markedly. Supply has been reduced because of the time it takes for the industry to readjust. The storms in the Gulf of Mexico have also interfered with oil production. Government sale of oil and gas leases now would not affect supply levels for years.
The facts seem to indicate that Keller and his fellow travelers are more concerned with scoring their political points than solutions. There is more concern with the advancement of personal political careers and the party than doing what is best for citizens. Doing right sometimes is unpopular, but integrity demands the right. The integrity that is so lacking in many of our political leaders. Fred Keller has demonstrated many times that he is lacking this important quality.
Republicans are very good at proclaiming faults, but seem to be very short of ideas except to give more tax breaks to the rich and the corporations. Now they only seem concerned with the culture wars and spreading fear and anger. They’re not interested in helping the average person. They don’t seem to know that the Constitution proclaims that one of the purposes of our government is to “promote the general welfare.” Let’s get past dissembling and deal with real solutions. Honest criticism is what we need, not disingenuous political hyperbole.
The House just passed the bypartisan negotiated infrastructure bill. Something the Trump and the Republican Congress failed to do in spite of Trump’s many promises. Remember Trump declared we would have infrastructure week and a great health care plan? With his failure to support the bill, Keller demonstrated again that his political career and party are more important to him than repairing our crumbling infrastructure.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.