A. Richard Davis, 82, of Route 35, Freeburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.A full obituary will appear on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.